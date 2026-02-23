RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show signals the approaching sailing season

The 2026 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show signaled the approaching sailing season with two days of insight, innovation and inspiration.

Long established as the UK’s leading showcase for small boat sailing and boardsports, the much-loved annual event welcomed around 9,000 visitors to Farnborough International keen to sharpen their skills, discover the latest equipment and hear from some of the sport’s most accomplished names.

Celia Edgington, RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show Manager, said: “The RYA is proud to bring the sailing and watersports community together through this show, and this weekend has once again highlighted the strength and spirit of our sport — from those early on in their journeys to experienced racers looking to hone their skills.”



The Yachting Journalists’ Association also revealed the recipients of its prestigious Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards for 2025.

Yachtsman of the Year – Para inclusive sailor Jazz Turner claimed the senior honour for her record-breaking feat in becoming the first disabled sailor to circumnavigate the UK and Ireland non-stop and unassisted.

Young Sailor of the Year – The British Sailing Youth Team’s Youth World Championship gold medalists, 29er duo Lila Edwards-Amelie Hiscocks and 420 team Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland, were joint recipients of the Young Sailor of the Year trophy.

While the YJA‘s Team of the Year was named as the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team – winners of the season 5 championship and the Impact League.