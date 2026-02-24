Finn World Masters 2026 – Marko Kolic of Italy is race 3 winner

Just one race completed on Day 2 of the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Australia.

Although their was a new race winner, Marko Kolic of Italy, the top three overall are unchanged.

Brendan Casey of Australia finished second behind Kolic and retains the overall lead on 4 pts, second is Rafael Trujillo on 7 pts after a third place finish and third overall Lawrence Crispin with 14 pts.

Marko Kolic (Master) moves from tenth into fourth overall with a 8, 13, 1 scoreline.

Nick Craig slips to 7th with 32 pts after a 21 finish.

Finn World Masters 2026 – Leaders after 3 races (108 entries)

1st AUS Brendan Casey – – 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP Rafael Trujillo – – 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR Lawrence Crispin – – 6 4 4 – – 14 pts

4th ITA Marko Kolic – – 8 13 1 – – 22 pts

5th POR Filipe Silva – – 3 12 13 – – 28 pts

6th AUS Anthony Nossiter – – 15 6 9 – – 30 pts

7th GBR Nick Craig – – 4 7 21 – – 32 pts

8th NED Peter Peet – – 5 18 10 – – 33 pts

9th AUS Lucas Prescott – – 11 8 16 – – 35 pts

10th NZL Karl Purdie – – 29 3 6 – – 38 pts

11th NZL Joe Spooner – – 7 9 23 – – 39 pts

12th AUS James Bevis – – 18 14 7 – – 39 pts

13th GER Fabian Lemmel – – 19 16 5 – – 40 pts

14th FRA Laurent Hay – – 21 17 8 – – 46 pts

15th AUS David Ellis – – 12 22 14 – – 48 pts

16th NZL Richard Hawkins – – 16 10 33 – – 59 pts

17th AUS Kane Sinclair – – 9 19 32 – – 60 pts

18th NED Bas de Waal – – 34 15 11 – – 60 pts

19th NOR Arild Heldal – – 10 20 31 – – 61 pts

20th AUS Bucky Smith – – 28 21 15 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .