2026 RORC Caribbean 600 – Black Jack 100 and Leopard 3 battle for Monohull Line Honours

Day Two of the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600 reveals a race beginning to take shape, but far from settled.

At the Nevis transit, the RORC Caribbean 600 fleet had all passed the transit point by around midnight on Day 1. The top boats in IRC Zero all feature in the overall podium ranking.

Monohull Line Honours

The Monohull Line Honours battle is red hot between Remon Vos’ RP100 Black Jack 100 and Leopard 3 steered by Joost Schuijff. This looks like a 12-round boxing match between the two heavy hitters with the advantage swinging from one leg to the next.

Black Jack led at Barbuda by two minutes and extended that lead to 12 minutes by Nevis. However, Leopard played smart om the reach up to Saba cutting down the deficit to 4 minutes and by St. Barts, Leopard was 93 seconds behind. Black Jack 100 gained on the downwind to St Marteen, stretching the lead back to 3 minutes.

However, after the beat to Tintamarre, Leopard had clawed back 90 seconds. At dawn on Day Two Leopard took the lead and extended the gap to 7 miles on the long beat to Guadeloupe.

At Tintamarre – Multihull Line Honours & MOCRA

At the Tintamarre transit, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) had posted the fastest elapsed time of 14:32:19. Jon Desmond’s MOD70 Final Final – Zoulou was giving Argo plenty to think about, just 11 minutes 34 seconds astern, keeping the high-speed duel finely balanced.

While the gap is modest in offshore terms, at MOD70 speeds it reflects sustained pressure and near-matched performance. A more substantial margin then opened to Marcus Sirota’s Irens 63 Sophia, which arrived 2 hours 56 minutes 44 seconds later. However, Sophia leads the class after MOCRA time correction by nearly 3 hours from Argo.

At Anguilla Channel – IRC Super Zero

With the IRC Super Zero fleet all in or past the Anguilla Channel, Balthasar led after IRC time correction with Leopard 3 second just 4 minutes 41 seconds behind. VO65 Jajo, skippered by Tony Rey, was ranked third.

At St. Barts – Class40

At the St. Barts transit, Robin Follin’s Solano (FRA) led on the water and had been gradually extending their lead. Through the sector Solano held a commanding margin of 35 minutes 36 seconds over Mateo Calvic’s FPFP-TP (FRA), establishing clear separation at the head of the group.

At Saba Island – IRC One

At the Saba transit point, Bruce Chafee’s RP42 Rikki (USA) had jumped up two places in the ranking to lead from J/125 Jackknife (GBR), skippered by Sam Hall, by 51 seconds after IRC time correction. Yves Grosjean’s Neo 430 Afazik Impulse (FRA) advanced a place to third, over 14 minutes off pole position after IRC time correction.

At Saba Island – IRC Two

The majority of the IRC Two fleet had rounded Saba Island heading to St. Barts. Richard Dilley’s GS46 Belladonna was ranked in pole position at Saba continuing to set the benchmark for the class. Cox & Dunlop’s J/122 Mojito (GBR) was ranked second after IRC time correction by about 12 minutes.

