Gillard and Gray repeat winners of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Winter Crown

It was a packed crowd who turned up for the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series prizegiving at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show.

Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray sailed their Scorpion to overall victory in this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Unfortunately Tom Gillard had been bumped off his overbooked plane and was detained in Australia for another 24 hours, so didn’t make it to receive the big prize in Farnborough last weekend.

Behind the winning Scorpion, Simon Hawkes finished runner-up in his K1 keelboat, with Matthew Wolstenholme & Lloyd Roberts third in their Snipe.

The last time a Scorpion won the Series was back in 2011/12 when Rachael Rhodes (her maiden name) was crewing for Pete Gray (her then future husband).

A year later in 2012/13, Tom Gillard won the Series in a Fireball crewed by Simon Potts. Now, more than a decade later, those past champions – Tom and Rachael, that is – have shown they remain top of the crop in UK dinghy racing.

The new all year Sailjuice Challenge

It’s still in the making, but the brand new Sailjuice Challenge plans to bring together boats from all classes to compete in a multiclass handicap series throughout the year, not just the winter.

Opening event of this new circuit is the Magic Marine Daffodil Trophy at Ullswater YC on the weekend of 26/27 April.

More details to follow soon . . .

Other 2024/25 Winter Series prize categories:

Top Lady – Megan Pascoe (2.4mR)

Age Category Winners

Youth – With a total of 67 entries, there were eight winners of £75 vouchers presented by CFbyL&L for top youth finisher at each event.

Junior and Youth – Sophie Forbes sailed her Topper into top spot

Age 19-30 – Out of 64 entries in this age category, Jamie Blake won in his ILCA 7

Age 31-60 – Out of 144 entries in this age category, Megan Pascoe won in her 2.4mR keelboat

Masters – Out of 95 entries in the Masters category, Roger Blake won in his Osprey, crewed by Iain Blake

Overall Results from the Winter Series



1. Tom Gillard & Rachael Gray (Scorpion), Sheffield Vikings SC, 13.66 points

2. Simon Hawkes (K1), Castle Cove SC, 20.96 points

3. Matthew Wolstenholme & Lloyd Roberts (Snipe), 44.82 points

4. Ben Flower (ILCA 7), Paignton SC, 50.21 points

5. Megan Pascoe (2.4mR), Frensham Pond SC, 52.31 points

6. Sam Watson & Charlie Cotter (GP14), Nantwich SC, 52.55 points

7. Jamie Blake (ILCA 7), Great Moor SC, 60.35 points

8. Roger & Iain Blake (Osprey), Great Moor SC, 67.95 points

9. Luke Fisher (RS Vareo), Emberton Park SC, 96.54 points

10. Paul Young & Igor Bakowski (Enterprise), Midland SC, 105.90 points

Full Results and Category Winners here …