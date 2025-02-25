RORC Caribbean 600 – Day 2 Update

The 16th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 blasted off from Fort Charlotte, Antigua, on Monday with the trade winds pumping over 16 knots from just south of east and gusting up to 20 knots.

All five starts went off flawlessly as the diverse fleet of 66 international entries launched into the ultimate offshore tropical challenge, an exhilarating race weaving through 11 stunning Caribbean islands.



At 14:30 AST on the first day of the race, Bryon Ehrhardt’s Juan K 88 Lucky had rounded the mark at Barbuda and was leading on the water, four miles ahead of Roy P Disney’s Pyewacket 70 and Leopard 3.

Live Tracker for RORC Caribbean 600 2025 Click Here

RORC Caribbean 600 Race – Live Leaderboard

11:00 hrs 25 February 2025

Line Honours Monohull – LUCKY Bryon Ehrhart

Line Honours Multihull – PICOMOLE Aldo Fumagalli

IRC Overall – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell

IRC Super Zero – TSCHÜSS 2 Johnny Mordaunt & Christian Zugel

IRC Zero – DAGUET 5 FREDERIC PUZIN

IRC One – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell

IRC Two – SASSAFRAS Michael Cullen

Class 40 – 88 TEAM RENOVATEC – POZZOLI Ulysse POZZOLI & Steven GRIENER

Multihull – – PICOMOLE Aldo Fumagalli

CSA Multihull – OCEANS TRIBUTE Guy Chester

CSA Overall – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell

CSA One – AIOLOS George Procopiou & Panagiotis Mantis

CSA Two- WARTHOG Jules Mitchell