RORC Caribbean 600 – Day 2 Update

The 16th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 blasted off from Fort Charlotte, Antigua, on Monday with the trade winds pumping over 16 knots from just south of east and gusting up to 20 knots.
All five starts went off flawlessly as the diverse fleet of 66 international entries launched into the ultimate offshore tropical challenge, an exhilarating race weaving through 11 stunning Caribbean islands.
At 14:30 AST on the first day of the race, Bryon Ehrhardt’s Juan K 88 Lucky had rounded the mark at Barbuda and was leading on the water, four miles ahead of Roy P Disney’s Pyewacket 70 and Leopard 3.
Live Tracker for RORC Caribbean 600 2025 Click Here
RORC Caribbean 600 Race – Live Leaderboard
11:00 hrs 25 February 2025
Line Honours Monohull – LUCKY Bryon Ehrhart
Line Honours Multihull – PICOMOLE Aldo Fumagalli
IRC Overall – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell
IRC Super Zero – TSCHÜSS 2 Johnny Mordaunt & Christian Zugel
IRC Zero – DAGUET 5 FREDERIC PUZIN
IRC One – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell
IRC Two – SASSAFRAS Michael Cullen
Class 40 – 88 TEAM RENOVATEC – POZZOLI Ulysse POZZOLI & Steven GRIENER
Multihull – – PICOMOLE Aldo Fumagalli
CSA Multihull – OCEANS TRIBUTE Guy Chester
CSA Overall – WARTHOG Jules Mitchell
CSA One – AIOLOS George Procopiou & Panagiotis Mantis
CSA Two- WARTHOG Jules Mitchell