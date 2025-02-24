RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show signals the approaching sailing season

The RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 22-23 February provided the perfect kick-start to the 2025 sailing season.

The ever-popular annual showcase saw almost 9,000 visitors head to Farnborough International this year, looking to tap into opportunities to learn and be inspired by the range of guest speakers and industry pros, plus explore a host of kit and equipment around the 175 exhibitor stands.

A sudden boom in visitor numbers was not expected and the turnout was par for the course since the the move the new venue, and maintains the recovery from the all-time low of 7,000 in 2022.



RYA Director of Sport Development Rob Clark said: “We’ve had another amazing weekend at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show and it’s been great to see fans and marine businesses alike so excited and enthused about the season ahead.”

Across the weekend, visitors could hear from some of Britain’s hottest on-water talents, alongside tactical and technical experts and inspiring adventurers.

Of particular interest was the return of the UK to the SailGP circuit with the hosting of the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Portsmouth this summer over the weekend of the 19-20 July – tickets are on sale now.