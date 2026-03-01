RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy for overall victory went to Leopard 3

Overall victory under IRC for the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy went to Leopard 3, securing her second overall triumph in the race.

The year’s weather conditions suited her strengths, but the modification made to Leopard, and above all meticulous team work were all part of the complete package.

Bruce Chafee’s RP42 Rikki (USA) sealed IRC class 1 victory for the RORC Caribbean 600.

Xavier Bellouard’s Lift 45 Maxitude (FRA) took line honours for the class, but corrected out to second place, just 9 minutes 32 seconds short after 600 demanding miles. Third place went to Woody Cullen’s Swan 58 WaveWalker (USA).

The largest class in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600 was IRC Two and it proved to be a battle of stamina and steady execution.

Richard Dilley’s Grand Soleil 46 Belladonna (GBR) claimed class victory. Ray Rhinelander’s J/133 Bella J (CAN), skippered by Sarah Nicholson pushed hard throughout to come second. Third place after IRC time correction went to Cox & Dunlop’s J/122 Mojito (GBR).

The eleven-strong multihull fleet competed under the MOCRA Rule.

Here the win belonged to the Ocean 50 Calamity, skippered by Timo Tavio. Second under MOCRA was Marcus Sirota’s Sophia, skippered by Adam Davis, with Argo completing the podium.

The Class40 division provided one of the most powerful moments of the race.

Robin Follin’s Solano (FRA) won the class ahead of Matéo Le Calvic & Pierre Boulbin’s FPFP-TP (FRA), with Mike Hennessy’s Scowling Dragon (USA) third. Yet the defining moment for the winner Solano came in the dead of night at sea in a massive squall.

Full results here . . .

The TS42 catamaran Cata Sensation, racing in the MOCRA Class, capsized on 25 February.

In a gust of wind exceeding 30 knots, the catamaran, with six people on board, went over in a matter of seconds. Class 40 Solano was very close to Cata Sensation, around 16 nautical miles west of St John’s Harbour, and three competitors, MG5 Wellness Training, VO70 Cockatoo and Solano diverted immediately.

Within 25 minutes, all six sailors had been safely recovered from the water by Solano. With all sailors secured on board, they completed the race winning the Class40 Division.

“When the capsize happened, there was no reflection. We stopped immediately. That’s normal, it is the spirit of sailors. If it was us in the water, we would want someone to do the same,” commented Solano’s Robin Follin. “Once everyone was safe, we said, let’s finish properly. To win after that it means something more.”

Competition is fierce in the RORC Caribbean 600. However, responsibility at sea is absolute. In responding as they did, the Class40 fleet reminded everyone of that enduring truth, safety at sea is non-negotiable in any RORC race.

The 18th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 is scheduled to start from Fort Charlotte Antigua on Monday 22 February 2027, preceded by the inshore RORC Nelson’s Cup Series.

Louay Habib/RORC