Softly, softly win for US SailGP Team at Sydney Sail Grand Prix

Taylor Canfield takes USA to victory in KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix.

Spain’s Los Gallos topped the table after seven mainly low-rider races ahead of Emirates GBR and US SailGP Team for the Grand Prix Final.

There was just a hint of foiling at the start of the Final with Dylan Fletcher getting the Brits round the first mark just before the USA took the lead.

Still foiling, in 13 km/h breeze the USA led round Gate 2 with an 18sec lead from Emirates GBR and kept the USA on the foils until the RH boundary turn.

Emirates GBR were 174 metres down at their opposite boundary turn and also off the foils, as the US rounded the top mark to head for gate 4. Los Gallos rounded some 260 metres back.

The US rounded gate 4 with breeze now less than 10 Km/h. Emirates GBR 200 metres back in second with Los Gallos closing as they held the breeze.

The US SailGP Team crossed the finish after 12min 7sec of sailing, with second Emirates GBR and third Spain’s Los Gallos.

A big win for Taylor Canfield and crew, their first as a team since Cadiz in Season 4, and Canfield’s first ever in SailGP.