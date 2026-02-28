Olympic Classes Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 – That’s a Wrap

The Olympic Classes Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.
At the end of racing Saturday, best British final overall results were second for Elliot Hanson in the ILCA 7, third for Matilda Nicholls in the ILCA 6 and third for Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House in the mixed 470.
A useful warm-up result for the Sewell and Fusco-House before they and the rest of the British Sailing Team start the 470 Europeans on Friday (6 Mar) at the same venue.
Olympic Class winners were:
Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires POR in the mixed 470, Hernán Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU in the 49er, Patricia Suarze and Melania Henke ESP in the 49erFX, Magdalena Kwansa POL in the ILCA 6 and Jonatan Vadnai HUN in the ILCA 7.
Final Olympic Class Results
470 after 6 races (22 entries)
1st POR Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Haydn SEWELL and Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE – – 21 pts
3rd NOR Julia JACOBSEN and Victor LÖÖF – – 23 pts
Other GBR:
11th GBR Arwen FFLUR and David BROMILOW – – 49 pts
14th GBR James CROSSLEY and Rachael POTTER – – 67 pts
49er after 10 races (47 entries)
1st URU Hernán UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 42 pts
2nd POL Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 52 pts
3rd DEN Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 57 pts
GBR
9th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 75 pts
15th GBR Fin ARMSTRONG and Richie THURLBY – – 89 pts
49erFX after 8 races (29 entries)
1st ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Melania HENKE – – 28 pts
2nd NED 111 Odile LAMBRIEX VAN AANHOLT and Marissa IJBEN – – 34 pts
3rd ESP 73 Alicia FRAS and Elena BARRIO – – 43 pts
GBR
10th GBR 148 Florence BRELLISFORD and Sophie RAVEN – – 73 pts
20th GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Felicity BRELLISFORD – – 118 pts
ILCA 6 after 6 races (80 entries)
1st POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 21 pts
2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 21 pts
3rd GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 pts
Other GBR
11th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 48 pts
16th GBR Molly SACKER – – 58 pts
18th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE 59 pts
ILCA 7 after 6 races (90 entries)
1st HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 19 pts
3rd ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 27 pts
Other GBR
6th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 31 pts
8th GBR Michael BECKETT 34 pts