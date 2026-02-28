Olympic Classes Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 – That’s a Wrap

The Olympic Classes Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

At the end of racing Saturday, best British final overall results were second for Elliot Hanson in the ILCA 7, third for Matilda Nicholls in the ILCA 6 and third for Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House in the mixed 470.

A useful warm-up result for the Sewell and Fusco-House before they and the rest of the British Sailing Team start the 470 Europeans on Friday (6 Mar) at the same venue.

Olympic Class winners were:

Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires POR in the mixed 470, Hernán Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU in the 49er, Patricia Suarze and Melania Henke ESP in the 49erFX, Magdalena Kwansa POL in the ILCA 6 and Jonatan Vadnai HUN in the ILCA 7.

Final Olympic Class Results

470 after 6 races (22 entries)

1st POR Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Haydn SEWELL and Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE – – 21 pts

3rd NOR Julia JACOBSEN and Victor LÖÖF – – 23 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Arwen FFLUR and David BROMILOW – – 49 pts

14th GBR James CROSSLEY and Rachael POTTER – – 67 pts

49er after 10 races (47 entries)

1st URU Hernán UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 42 pts

2nd POL Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 52 pts

3rd DEN Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 57 pts

GBR

9th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 75 pts

15th GBR Fin ARMSTRONG and Richie THURLBY – – 89 pts

49erFX after 8 races (29 entries)

1st ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Melania HENKE – – 28 pts

2nd NED 111 Odile LAMBRIEX VAN AANHOLT and Marissa IJBEN – – 34 pts

3rd ESP 73 Alicia FRAS and Elena BARRIO – – 43 pts

GBR

10th GBR 148 Florence BRELLISFORD and Sophie RAVEN – – 73 pts

20th GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Felicity BRELLISFORD – – 118 pts

ILCA 6 after 6 races (80 entries)

1st POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 21 pts

2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 21 pts

3rd GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 pts

Other GBR

11th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 48 pts

16th GBR Molly SACKER – – 58 pts

18th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE 59 pts

ILCA 7 after 6 races (90 entries)

1st HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 19 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 27 pts

Other GBR

6th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 31 pts

8th GBR Michael BECKETT 34 pts

Full results available here . . .