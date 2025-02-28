Peru’s Acevedo leads OptiOrange 2025 after day 2 in Valencia

Joaquin Acevedo of Peru won his two fiights to lead overall, with a two point advantage from Ukraine’s Olha Lubianska (1, 3), Spain’s María Antonia Penalver (2, 2) and Alejandro Valero (2, 2).

In fifth place is Paloma Barrera-Davila (2, 3) of the USA, and sixth is Britain’s Jonny Rogers (3, 3).

Also well placed from the British entries is Charlie Holland (10, 2) in 12th. With only two flight races completed things are very tight in the leading group and major changes can be expected.

After the lost first day at the Real Club Náutico de Valencia, day 2 was long and complicated by an unstable and strong wind, resulting in two races completed for the five groups.

For Saturday the qualifying series will continue with the aim of close it with two more races, to allow the final series on Sunday with the Gold, Silver, Bronze, Emerald and Orchid groups.

Optiorange 2025 – Day 2 Leaders after 2 races (520 entries)

1st PER 374 Joaquin ACEVEDO – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd UKR 314 Olha LUBIANSKA – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd ESP 3516 María Antonia PEÑALVER PÁRRAGA – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th ESP 3696 Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

5th USA 23961 Paloma BARRERA-DAVILA – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

6th GBR 6611 Jonny ROGERS – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

7th SWE 4906 Isak KAPLAN – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

8th USA 19 Zia AHMED – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

9th USA 23452 Joshua WENOKUR – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

10th ESP 3418 Miguel ECHAVARRI CASTANEDO – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

11th ESP 3498 Pablo LÓPEZ – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

12th GBR 6612 Charlie HOLLAND – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

13th FRA 3115 Julie TRICAUD REVIL – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

14th ESP 3572 Alexandra Youji WANG LIU – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

15th ESP 91 Agnès HADZI JANEV ROSA – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .