World Sailing Rankings for February 2025

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Very little movement in the rankings ahead of the first major Olympic sailing events in Europe. The Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca ( Spain), 28 March to 5 April and the Semaine Olympique Française (Hyères, France), 19-26 April 2025.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 25 Febuary 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ITA – Ruggero and and Caterina Banti

GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

GBR 16th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

49er Men:

1st ESP – Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul

GBR 18th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (-2)

49erFX Women:

1st SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler

GBR 6th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (+2)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st NOR – Hermann Tomasgaard

GBR 6th – Michael Beckett (+1)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st SUI – Maud Jayet

GBR 9th – Matilda Nicholls (+6)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris

GBR 12th – Finn Hawkins (-4)

GBR 22nd – Sam Sills (-2)

IQ Foil Women:

1st CHN – Zheng Yan

GBR 3rd – Emma Wilson (+5)

GBR 16th – Islay Watson (+7)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder

GBR 25th – Conner Bainbridge

Formula Kite Women:

1st USA – Daniela Moroz

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge

GBR 17th – Lily Young

GBR 18th – Katie Dabson

GBR 24th – Madeleine Anderson

Full Rankings available here . . .

