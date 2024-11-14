New Olmpic Classes ‘Sailing Grand Slam Regattas’ to raise Olympic sailing’s profile

The Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca organisation has released advance notice of the Sailing Grand Slam (SGS).

This revamped international series unites the sport’s most iconic regattas and the regatta that will take place in the 2028 Olympic city.

The intension for the five major Olympic regattas, who share the ambitions detailed in World Sailing’s Olympic Vision, to create a global platform to showcase the world’s top sailors in the build-up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

World Sailing has supported this developing project as an early step towards the revival of the World Cup Series as part of the commitments outlined in the international federation’s Olympic Vision.

The SGS series includes:

Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia – Mallorca, Spain

– Mallorca, Spain Semaine Olympique Française – Hyères, France

– Hyères, France Dutch Water Week – Almere, Netherlands

– Almere, Netherlands Kieler Woche – Kiel, Germany

– Kiel, Germany Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta – Long Beach, USA

Back in the day the previous Olympic classes regatta series also included the British Going for Gold Regatta at Weymouth and an Australian Regatta.

Together, the regattas plan to deliver the following over the quad:

A centralized website for information and updates.

A standardized registration platform and event documentation, including a common Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions.

A comprehensive media and communication strategy to elevate the global profile of Olympic sailing.

Sustainability goals that emphasize responsible practices across all events.

Further areas of collaborative work with all Olympic sailing stakeholders: this will include examples such as provided equipment and testing of new formats, always aligned with the Olympic format.

Through this collaboration, the series will also establish:

A training program for race officials.

Work closer with World Sailing and the Olympic Classes to introduce the best technology solutions for the sailors and the future of race management.

Provide a platform for World Sailing and the Olympic Classes to test new formats and new equipment.

The common Notice of Race, with detailed entry requirements and event specifics, will be available in early December 2024.