Portsmouth to host return of SailGP Grand Prix to UK on 19-20 July 2025

Portsmouth, on the southcoast of England, is to host the return of Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix circuit to the UK on the weekend of 19-20 July 2025.

Racing will take place on The Solent against the backdrop of iconic local attractions such as the Spinnaker Tower and Southsea Castle.

The last time that the SailGP circuit held an event in the UK was in 2022 at Plymouth.

The return of SailGP to the UK follows on the announcment that former driver of the British team, Dylan Fletcher, will return to the driving seat of the F50 for the upcoming 2025 Season.

Fletcher was co-helm with Ben Ainslie in the British America’s Cup team at the recent 37th America’s Cup, where they finished runners-up to Emirates Team New Zealand. The British America’s Cup team, representing the Royal Yacht Squadron has been accepted as the official Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup.

Speaking about the SailGP team’s home event, driver Dylan Fletcher said: “Portsmouth is such a fantastic location for the crowd to come down watch, and having 12 F50s racing around The Solent is going to be spectacular.”

Emirates GBR confirmed the rest of the crew line-up for the upcoming season, with the return of strategist Hannah Mills, wing trimmer Iain Jensen, flight controller Luke Parkinson and grinders Neil Hunter and Nick Hutton. Kai Hockley completes the squad as a development sailor.

The venue announcement comes as Emirates was named as SailGP’s official Global Airline and League Partner and named as the official title partner of the Portsmouth event.

The airline also the main team sponsor of Ben Ainslie’s British SailGP team – Emirates GBR.

Emirates GBR will race together at 14 events throughout the 2025 Season, including Portsmouth which will mark its first home event in three years.

Related Post . . .

Rumours swirl around SailGP teams as preseason shake-up continues ahead of Dubai Grand Prix