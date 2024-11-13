Vendee Globe Day 4 – French skipper Nicolas Lunven sets a new 24h distance record

Nicolas Lunven, French solo skipper of Holcim-PRB has set a new 24h solo monohull distance record and moves into 7th on the leaderboard.

Lunvan has just covered 546.60 nautical miles in 24 hours, he chose a more westerly route than the rest fleet and benefited from more wind and a more direct course.

At 18:00 hrs Wednesday, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) has retaken the lead, but maybe not for long.



Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) is second and Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) third, fourth is Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL), and fifth Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) . . . this leading group is covered by less than 10 nm.

Britain’s Sam Davies (Initiatives Coeur) has moved up to 13th from 18, and Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) is now in 23rd place.



Hungary’s Szabolcs Weöres has been struggling towards Madeira, after his knock-down, with a badly holed mainsail and his small A7 gennaker wrapped round his forestay. He is heading to Maderia to find a sheltered bay to see what he can do.

Maxime Sorel’s (V AND B – MONBANA – MAYENNE) problems have escalated. He injured his ankle yesterday and is still trying to sort out his mainsail hook problem. He is in 32nd place.

Clarisse Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) now in 24th, said she has had a “a night from hell”. She lost her largest headsail (the large gennaker, Masthead Zero). “Without this sail, the next few days downwind in light airs are not going to be fun” she admits.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 13 November

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

3rd GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

5th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

6th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE

7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

10th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

Other GBR

13th FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

23rd GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

See latest rankings here . . .