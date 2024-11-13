Copenhagen to Host 2025 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships

The Royal Danish Yacht Club will host the 2025 Junior World Championships for the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 classes from July 30 to August 3, 2025.

Rungsted Marina—located 15 NM north of Copenhagen—will be the scenic setting for this year’s championship courses. With its ideal conditions for competitive sailing, the marina is perfectly suited to host world-class races.

Junior World Champoionship Events:

49er Junior Worlds (Open)

49erFX Junior Worlds (Women)

49erFX Junior Worlds (Open)

Nacra 17 Junior Worlds (Mixed)

Last year’s Junior Worlds in Galicia, Spain, saw 107 crews from 25 nations compete

For full event details, schedule, and race updates, visit: 2025 Junior World Championship Event Page