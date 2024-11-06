Rumours swirl around SailGP teams as preseason shake-up continues ahead of Dubai Grand Prix

The revamped Canadian SailGP team will compete as the NorthStar SailGP Team when racing commences in Dubai on 23 November.

The Northstar Team start a new era for the Canadian team with a new name, new owner – Phil Kennard – and a new driver – Giles Scott.

Speaking about the new identity, team principle and CEO Phil Kennard said:

“NorthStar SailGP Team embodies our drive to compete fiercely while staying true to our values. This new name speaks to our Canadian roots and our desire to be a guiding light in both sport and wellness. We want to set a powerful example that performance and purpose go hand in hand, inspiring fans and athletes to live fully and actively.”

The 2024/25 season will see The F50 fleet grow with the addition of two new teams; Italy and Brazil, with the latter debuting the league’s first female driver.

Both teams will test their mettle against the rest of the fleet for the first time in Dubai when the league’s adrenaline-fueled racing gets underway. Will the fledgling teams rise to the top and prove their racing pedigree, or struggle to get up to speed?

The incoming Italy SailGP Team, under SailGP veteran Jimmy Spithill as CEO, has yet to name their driver, with the Italian Nacra 17 gold medallists Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti both in the frame.

While the new Brazilian crew, will combine F50 rookies and Brazilian nationals Martine Grael, Marco Grael and Mateus Isaac with F50 veterans Andy Maloney, Leigh McMillan and Richard Mason.

Rumours are also swirling around the British and Australian teams.

The Brits have yet to name who will replace Giles Scott, following his to the Canadian team. Will Ben Ainslie return to the driving seat of Emirates GBR or will he concentrate on the next America’s Cup campaign, and move Dylan Fletcher back into the SailGP?

Another option would be to advance team strategist Hannah Mills, who would become the league’s second female driver if appointed to the position.

The all conquering Aussie Team could also be facing a shake-up, with rumours – via SailGP’s pre-season podcast – that ‘a big name is moving to another team in the league’.

The 2025 Season begins on November 23/24 with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas.

The two-day racing format will have the 11 national teams undertaking five fleet races before the top three teams proceed into the winner-takes-all Final.