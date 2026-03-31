Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Day 2 – Kites and iQFOiL join the Regatta

With the Trofeo Princesa Sofia regatta at its full size from today as the Kites and iQFOiLs started their racing, the fleet leaders seemed better able to predict and use the unsettled breeze.

In the Nacra 17 Mixed Multihull Swedish duo Emile Järudd and Hanna Jonsson have managed to deliver four race wins from six starts. They now lead the class by 12 points ahead of Argentina’s Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco, and their third placed Swedish compatriots Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammer.

Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET added a 4, 1, 2 to move into 4th overall.

Last year’s Sofía champions, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey lead in the 49er FXs, tied on 20 pts with Spain’s Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero. Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE of Germany are third with 24 pts.

In the men’s 49er, Australia’s Harry PRICE and Max PAUL take a five point lead.

Second are Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID of the USA with third Moritz DORAU and Riko ROCKENBAUCH of Germany. Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES made a big move up into 7th with a 2, 4, 5 scoreline.

Also moving in the right direction were Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS in the 470 fleet, adding two race wins to their score, they are 9th overall. New leaders are Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES of France who also won two races and lead by 5 pts from Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO of Italy.

The British men are packing the ILCA 7 top ten, but Australia’s Matt WEARN keeps his lead with 10 pts, second Duko BOS of Holland with 13 and Micky Beckett third on 14 pts.

In the women’s ILCA 6 it was catch-up time and after three more races, Eve MCMAHON of Ireland leads with 8 pts, second Adriana PENRUDDOCKE of Bermuda on 11 pts and third Britain’s Matilda NICHOLLS with 14 pts.

The board classes joined the racing Tuesday and for the Brits, Duncan MONAGHAN was the stand-out, leading the men’s IQFoil. Second is the USA’s Noah LYONS on 22pts tied with Johan SØE of Denmark.

In the women Emma WILSON made an impression finishing the day in 4th. Leading is Anastasiya VALKEVICH of Poland ahead of Tamar STEINBERG of Israel and Marta MAGGETTI of Italy.

In the Formula Kites, Riccardo PIANOSI of Italy leads the men and Jessie KAMPMAN of Holland the women.

Leading GBR Scores after day 2

Full results available here . . .