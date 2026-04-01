America’s Cup Late Entries Confirmed

With the extended deadline for entry to the 38th America’s Cup now closed the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) confirmed that additional Challenges have been received.

No details were released, with the ACP quoting the event Protocol acceptance process as the next step to be completed before they are able to confirm any new entries for the ​Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

In the rather convoluted presentation method of the event Protocol, the full list of entries will be confirmed and published in entry order. But only after the individual team confirmations and public announcements have been made.

Four late challengers were believed to be on the table . . . Australia, Czechoslovakia, and second team entries from America and Italy.

A major stumbling-block – apart from a considerable amount of cash – is the requirement to acquire or build an AC75 in the short time available.

The first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026, with the 38th America’s Cup Match not until July 2027.

Still no mention of the other 2026 Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.

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Any More for the America’s Cup?