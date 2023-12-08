SailGP – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Day 1

The SailGP league returns to the UAE for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, the sixth event of Season 4 taking place December 9-10 at Mina Rashid.
Popular favourite to take the win in Dubai is the Australian team over Pete Burling’s New Zealand.
This is despite the absence of driver Tom Slingsby, who is out on paternity leave and is replaced by former U.S. driver Jimmy Spithill.
Ben Ainslie’s Emirates GBR meanwhile had an excellent 2nd place finish in practice racing behind Burling’s New Zealand.
All ten national teams are expected to start . . . Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.
Dubai Sail Grand Prix Weekend Schedule
RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 8 DECEMBER
Race Times | 10:00-11:30 BST
2.00 p.m. local time
RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 9 DECEMBER
Race Times | 10:00-11:30 BST
SailGP Season 4 Championship Leaderboard
1st Australia Tom Slingsby 43 pts
2nd ROCKWOOL DEN Nicolai Sehested 36 pts
3rd United States Jimmy Spithill 32 pts
4th Spain Diego Botin 32 pts
5th Emirates GBR Ben Ainslie 32 pts
6th New Zealand Peter Burling 30 pts
7th Canada Phil Robertson 24 pts
8th France Quentin Delapierre 24 pts
9th Switzerland Sébastien Schneiter 11 pts
10th Germany Erik Heil 8 pts
