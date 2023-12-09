SailGP – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Day 2

Second and final day of the SailGP league Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, the sixth event of Season 4 taking place at Mina Rashid.

All 10 of SailGP’s national teams have opted to sail with the larger 29m wing on the second day to compensate for the light wind forecast.

On day 1 the 24m wing was used.

The light wind 29 m wing was temporarily taken out of use following the failure of New Zealand’s wingsail in Saint-Tropez.

But after racing on Saturday had to shortened as the teams struggled to get on the foils, SailGP CEO Russell Coutts offered teams the choice of the 24m or 29m wing when racing continues in Dubai.

With a less than 10 knots forecast for Sunday, the teams are going for the extra power.

Dubai Sail Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

2.00 p.m. local time

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 9 DECEMBER

Race Times | 10:00-11:30 BST

