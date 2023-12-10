Datchet Flyer – Second Sailjuice Winter Series win for Sam Pascoe

After 4 races, including the non-discardable pursuit, the Datchet Flyer winner was Sam Pascoe sailing a Must Skiff.

Second were Imogen Wade and Hugo Valentine sailing an International 420 and third Ed Presley in a Contender.

The Flyer is the second event of the 2023/24 Sailjuice Winre Series.

The first event, the Draycote Dash, was also won by Sam Pascoe.

2023 Datchet Flyer – Final leaders after 4 races (71 entries)

1st Musto Skiff Sam PASCOE – Castle Cove SC 1 -3 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 420 Imogen WADE / Hugo VALENTINE – Draycote Water SC 7 1 -8 2 – – 10 pts

3rd Contender Ed PRESLEY – Castle Cove SC 2 -14 6 6 – – 14 pts

4th ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC -8 2 7 8 – – 17 pts

5th Contender Stuart JONES – Datchet Water SC 3 -11 5 10 – – 18 pts

6th Musto Skiff Robert RICHARDSON – Royal Windermere YC 13 DNC 12 4 – – 29 pts

7th Scorpion Dave WADE / Ben RAYNER – Draycote Water SC -17 4 4 22 – – 30 pts

8th Musto Skiff Sam BARKER – Castle Cove SC 9 -18 3 18 – – 30 pts

9th RS200 Ben WHALEY / Lorna GLEN – Parkstone YC 5 6 -17 20 – – 31 pts

10th 505 Charles WALTERS / Alex DAVIES – Datchet Water SC 10 10 -14 12 – – 32 pts

11th 420 Harry GEORGE / Ralph CAWTHORNE – Lymington Town SC -51 21 11 4 – – 36 pts

12th Challenger Val MILLWARD – Rutland SC 18 9 -26 10 – – 37 pts

13th RS800 Robert GULLAN / Ed DYRE – Hayling Island SC 22 DNC 9 8 – – 39 pts

14th RS Aero 6 Ellie CRAIG – Bassenthwaite SC -19 5 15 26 – – 46 pts

15th Topper Clive JACKSON – Dorchester SC 19.5 16 18 – – 53.5 pts

16th National 12 Mark ADDISON / Tré JACOBS – Upper Thames SC 14 DNF 24 16 – – 54 pts

17th Musto Skiff Dan VINCENT – Stokes Bay SC 12 DNC 28 14 – – 54 pts

18th 420 Joe JONES / Hennie BURLTON – Burghfield SC 41 DNC10 6 – – 57 pts

19th RS300 Luke SOUTH – Emsworth SC -56 24 19 16 – – 59 pts

20th 420 Nia MECKLENBURGH / Immy JONES – Royal Lymington YC 31 DNC 20 12 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .