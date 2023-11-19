Sam Pascoe wins Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash

Sam Pascoe won the first event of the 2023/24 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Draycote Dash.

After a tough pursuit race won by Arran HOLMAN and Alex HUGHES (470), Sam Pascoe (Musto Skiff) managed to hang onto his overnight lead, despite capsizing near the end.

Tom MORRIS and Guy FILLMORE (RS800), finished a close second overall, one point behind.

HOLMAN and HUGHES (470) finished third overall.

First in the medium was Ben FLOWER (ILCA 7) and in the slow Freddie SUNDERLAND (ILCA 6).

2023 Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash – Leaders after 5 races (109 entries)

1st Musto Skiff Fast Sam PASCOE Castle Cove SC – – 7 pts

2nd RS800 Fast Thomas MORRIS and Guy FILLMORE Hayling Island SC – – 8 pts

3rd 470 Fast Arran HOLMAN and Alex HUGHES Sutton SC – – 14 pts

4th Contender Fast Ed PRESLEY Castle Cove SC – – 22 pts

5th ILCA 7 Medium Ben FLOWER Paignton SC – – 28 pts

6th Scorpion Fast Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY Sheffield Vikings SC – – 29 pts

7th Musto Skiff Fast Robert RICHARDSON Royal Windermere YC – – 35 pts

8th ILCA 6 Slow Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC – – 35 pts

9th Musto Skiff Fast Sam BARKER Castle Cove SC – – 44 pts

10th 505 Fast Tom JEFFCOATE and Tim HARTLEY Chew Valley Lake SC – – 48 pts

11th ILCA 6 Slow Derin Can SOYER Draycote Water SC – – 55 pts

12th ILCA 4 Slow Bronwen THOMAS Draycote Water SC – – 57 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Medium Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC – – 62 pts

14th ILCA 7 Medium Jamie BLAKE Great Moor SC – – 78.5 pts

15th Challenger Slow Val MILLWARD Rutland SC – – 81.5 pts

16th K1 Medium Simon HAWKES Castle Cove SC – – 82 pts

17th Solo Slow Chris BROWN Draycote Water SC – – 83.5 pts

18th RS Aero 6 Medium Ellie CRAIG Bassenthwaite SC – – 87 pts

19th ILCA 6 Slow Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 94.5 pts

20th RS300 Fast Matt BANBROOK Bowmoor SC – – 102 pts

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2023/24:

18/19 Nov 2023 Draycote Dash

9/10 Dec 2023 Datchet Flyer

27 Dec 2023 Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey

30 Dec 2023 Grafham GP

6 Jan 2024 Bloody Mary

20 Jan 2024 KGSC Gallop

3/4 Feb 2024 Tiger Trophy

17 Feb 2024 Oxford Blue

24 Feb 2024 Prize Giving