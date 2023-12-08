UK technical officials named for Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing

Five UK race officials have been appointed by World Sailing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition.

A total of 59 International Technical Officials from 33 nations will oversee the ten events and 13 days of racing at the Games sailing venue in Marseille.

Stuart Childerley is part of the 17-strong Race Management Team running the action on the water.

Chris Lindsay and Jon Napier are among the 28 International Jury team members looking to uphold the racing rules and ensure fair competition.

Bas Edmonds and Rob Taylor have been named among the ten members of the Technical Committee, responsible for ensuring that each boat or board is compliant with the equipment regulations.

RYA Racing Services Manager Niall McLeod applauded the five on their high-profile appointments: “Our congratulations go to them all and I’m sure they will come back from the Games with some valuable experiences to share across the race officials network.”