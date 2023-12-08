Winner of the Retour à La Base forecast to cross Lorient finish line Saturday

The winner of the Retour à La Base is forecast to cross the Lorient finish line on Saturday (9 Dec) afternoon.

It is looking increasingly likely to be a maiden solo IMOCA race triumph for longtime race leader Yoann Richomme on the new blue and red Koch-Finot Conq designed Paprec Arkéa.

The top three – Richomme, second placed Jéremie Beyou on Charal and Brit Sam Goodchild on FOR THE PLANET – are now well clear of fourth placed Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) – there are intense, close races going on all the way through the fleet.

Now with an 80 miles margin over Jéremie Beyou and just over 850 miles to the finish, the consistent leader since Sunday, Yoann Richomme has had the same sail configuration for five days.

He hasn’t had many repairs to do and is keeping his fingers crossed.

In third Sam Goodchild now has a cushion of over 200 miles back to Malizia Seaexplorer

Goodchild: “It is going OK, I am getting bored being smashed around by the waves. The wind was actually due to die and I was kind of hoping to get some rest before the big day tomorrow but the advantage is we are still moving.”

Behind the top trio everyone is fighting hard and giving up little. Among the most experienced solo and solo IMOCA sailors are Herrmann, Sam Davies (Initiatives Cœur, 7th), Damien Seguin (APICIL Group, 9th ) all with at least one Vendée Globe under their belts.

Leading the daggerboard boats Benjamin Ferré (Monnoyeur – Duo for a Job, 15th) dominates the “match within the match” of the non-foilers.

On her first solo IMOCA race Violette Dorange (DeVenir, 20th) is impressive for her drive and maturity at only 22 years old, she has been battling well.

Dorange has had a horrible night with small technical problems, a monstrous broach, autopilot problem and electronics problems.

“I’m going to just ease back a little because I need to recover from this fatigue,” she explains.

Dorange is scrapping with three other boats within an 80-mile radius: Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG MORI Global One, 17th), Louis Duc (Fives Group – Lantana Environnement, 19th) and Arnaud Boissières (La Mie Caline, 18th).