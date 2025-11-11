A-Class Catamaran World Championships – Day 1 for Foiler and Classic Divisions

Completion of the first day of A-Class racing at Milford Beach, New Zealand, has Ravi Parent USA leading the Open foiler class, and Jacek Noetzel POL the Classic class.

Ravi Parent 1, 4, leads the foilers by two points from Darren Bundock AUS 6, 6, with Jacob Surowiec POL 8, 8, in third. Adam Beattie AUS 3, 5 is fourth and fifth is Dave Shaw NZL who won the second race, and was winner of the pre-worlds.

Jacek Noetzel was more dominant in the Classics, winning both races. In second is Andrew Landenberger AUS 2, 2, and third winner of the pre-worlds Jamie Jochhelm AUS with 4, 3.

The 2025 Predictwind A-Class Catamaran World Championships are taking place at Milford Beach, New Zealand.

Racing continues through Sunday 16 November.

2025 Predictwind A-Class Catamaran World Championships – Open Foiler



2025 Predictwind A-Class Catamaran World Championships – Classic

