Hamble Winter Series 2025 – Leaders after Race Week 5

Hamble Winter Series Race Week 5, sponsored by Pharmacy Consulting Ltd Sunday 9 November 2025.

With the series entering its last four weeks, one longer race is the order of the day, allowing boats to return to their berths in daylight.

IRC 1 and 2 were sent on a 13-mile course which had two legs across the Ryde Middle Bank. IRC 3 were despatched on a 10.9-mile course which went to Royal Thames (4F) and then to Ben Wood (4N) on the southern edge of the East Knoll Bank.

Next week sees The Bugle, Hamble, as the day sponsor. With three races to go and another discard in play, things could get very close.

Hamble Winter Series – Week 5 – 9 November

IRC1 – Leaders after Race 9 and overall pts

1st Sunfast 36 Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 7 pts

2nd Elan 410 Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 2 – – 15 pts

3rd REFLEX 38 Cougar – James Bathhurst – – 3 – – 24 pts

IRC2 – Leaders after Race 9 and overall pts

1st Sigma 38 With Alacrity – Chris & Vanessa Choules – – 2 – – 8 pts

2nd First 35 Hot Rats – Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 4 – – 25 pts

3rd J 109 Mojo risin – Rob Cotterill – – 3 – – 30 pts

4th J 109 Jybe Talkin’ – Chris Burleigh – – 8 – – 37 pts

5th SJ320 Double Trouble – David Thompson – – -12 – – 44 pts

6th J 109 Jago – Philip Morgan – – 10 – – 49 pts

7th J/92 Jackdaw – David Ward – – 6 – – 62 pts

8th J109 Jenie – Rosie Berry – – DNC – – 67 pts

9th TBA Magec – Michael Garvey – – 7 – – 67 pts

10th J 92 J’ronimo – David Greenhalgh – – DNC – – 78.8 pts

11th J 109 Jukebox – John Smart – – 1 – – 79 pts

12th J 92 Luna – Julian Tickner – – 9 – – 88 pts

13th J 109 Jeroboam – Stephen Davis – – 5 – – 90 pts

14th Sigma 38 Kindred Spirit – J Wagner & J Peerless – – 13 – – 95 pts

15th X-34 Juno – Simon Bottoms – – 11 – – 110 pts

16th J 109 Red Arrow – Robert Gaskin-Rogers – – DNC – – 116 pts

17th SJ 320 Gunsmoke – Anthony Tahourdin – – 14 – – 128 pts

IRC3 – Leaders after Race 9 Race and overall pts

1st Quarter To Protis – Team Hamble – – 1 – – 11 pts

2nd Mustang 30 Banter – Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 12 pts

3rd HALF TONNE Quokka 9 – James Crew – – 3 – – 17 pts

4th FIRST 31.7 Memory Maker – Don Forster – – 7 – – 36 pts

5th SIGMA 33 O Prospero of Hamble – Allan Fraser – – -10 – – 43 pts

6th Mustang 30 Erik the Red – Bernard Fyans – – 8 – – 44 pts

7th L Giles 39 Whooper – Giovanni Belgrano – – DNC – – 61 pts

8th Quarter To Cartoon – Gavin Doyle – – DNC – – 66 pts

9th Mustang 30 Dark Horse – Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 76 pts

10th SIGMA 33 O Stan the Boat – Toby Gorman – – 4 – – 78 pts

11th HANSE 292 Humdinger – Peter Cover – – 9 – – 81 pts

12th SIGMA 33 O Shadowfax – Clark Rutter – – DNC – – 85 pts

13th Impala Polly – Ben Meakins – – 6 – – 96 pts

14th Morris M36 Chameleon of Cowes – Louis Kenna – – DNC – – 97 pts

Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com