Hamble Winter Series 2025 – Leaders after Race Week 5

Hamble Winter Series Race Week 5, sponsored by Pharmacy Consulting Ltd Sunday 9 November 2025.
With the series entering its last four weeks, one longer race is the order of the day, allowing boats to return to their berths in daylight.
IRC 1 and 2 were sent on a 13-mile course which had two legs across the Ryde Middle Bank. IRC 3 were despatched on a 10.9-mile course which went to Royal Thames (4F) and then to Ben Wood (4N) on the southern edge of the East Knoll Bank.
Next week sees The Bugle, Hamble, as the day sponsor. With three races to go and another discard in play, things could get very close.
Hamble Winter Series – Week 5 – 9 November
IRC1 – Leaders after Race 9 and overall pts
1st Sunfast 36 Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 7 pts
2nd Elan 410 Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 2 – – 15 pts
3rd REFLEX 38 Cougar – James Bathhurst – – 3 – – 24 pts
IRC2 – Leaders after Race 9 and overall pts
1st Sigma 38 With Alacrity – Chris & Vanessa Choules – – 2 – – 8 pts
2nd First 35 Hot Rats – Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 4 – – 25 pts
3rd J 109 Mojo risin – Rob Cotterill – – 3 – – 30 pts
4th J 109 Jybe Talkin’ – Chris Burleigh – – 8 – – 37 pts
5th SJ320 Double Trouble – David Thompson – – -12 – – 44 pts
6th J 109 Jago – Philip Morgan – – 10 – – 49 pts
7th J/92 Jackdaw – David Ward – – 6 – – 62 pts
8th J109 Jenie – Rosie Berry – – DNC – – 67 pts
9th TBA Magec – Michael Garvey – – 7 – – 67 pts
10th J 92 J’ronimo – David Greenhalgh – – DNC – – 78.8 pts
11th J 109 Jukebox – John Smart – – 1 – – 79 pts
12th J 92 Luna – Julian Tickner – – 9 – – 88 pts
13th J 109 Jeroboam – Stephen Davis – – 5 – – 90 pts
14th Sigma 38 Kindred Spirit – J Wagner & J Peerless – – 13 – – 95 pts
15th X-34 Juno – Simon Bottoms – – 11 – – 110 pts
16th J 109 Red Arrow – Robert Gaskin-Rogers – – DNC – – 116 pts
17th SJ 320 Gunsmoke – Anthony Tahourdin – – 14 – – 128 pts
IRC3 – Leaders after Race 9 Race and overall pts
1st Quarter To Protis – Team Hamble – – 1 – – 11 pts
2nd Mustang 30 Banter – Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 12 pts
3rd HALF TONNE Quokka 9 – James Crew – – 3 – – 17 pts
4th FIRST 31.7 Memory Maker – Don Forster – – 7 – – 36 pts
5th SIGMA 33 O Prospero of Hamble – Allan Fraser – – -10 – – 43 pts
6th Mustang 30 Erik the Red – Bernard Fyans – – 8 – – 44 pts
7th L Giles 39 Whooper – Giovanni Belgrano – – DNC – – 61 pts
8th Quarter To Cartoon – Gavin Doyle – – DNC – – 66 pts
9th Mustang 30 Dark Horse – Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 76 pts
10th SIGMA 33 O Stan the Boat – Toby Gorman – – 4 – – 78 pts
11th HANSE 292 Humdinger – Peter Cover – – 9 – – 81 pts
12th SIGMA 33 O Shadowfax – Clark Rutter – – DNC – – 85 pts
13th Impala Polly – Ben Meakins – – 6 – – 96 pts
14th Morris M36 Chameleon of Cowes – Louis Kenna – – DNC – – 97 pts
Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com