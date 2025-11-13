A-Class Catamaran World Championships – Day 3 playing catch-up

2025 PredictWind A-Cat Worlds in New Zealand – Foiler and Classic Divisions back in action Thursday at Milford Beach, New Zealand.

After racing was abandoned Wednesday due to the strong wind conditions, racing resumed Thursday with conditions reported as . . . ‘every wind and weather state expt snow’.

Ravi Parent USA won Open class race 3, with 2nd Darren Bundock AUS and 3rd Jakub Surowiec POL. And those three now top the provisional leaderboard.

In the Classic class Jacek Noetzel POL won races 3, 4 and 5 to lead overall from Jamie Jochhelm AUS who had a 3, 2, 2 scoreline with Andrew Landenberger AUS posting 4, 4, 3 to take third overall.

All results provisional . . . Update to follow . . .