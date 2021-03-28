First easing of Covid-19 Lockdown measures for England

As worldwide deaths from Covid-19 reach 2,795,325, with 126,592 of those deaths recorded in the UK, the first tentative steps back to some form of normality take place in England.

From Monday 29 March the first easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures will take place in England, with up to six people, or two households, able to meet outside while outdoor sporting facilities can be used with social contact limits in place.

Although the British vaccination programme has been one of the most successful in the world, the muddled organisation and slow take-up in Europe, together with possible actions by the EU to cause disruption to supplies to the UK, means that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sounded a note of caution.

With cases rising across Europe and a number of new variants threatening the vaccine rollout, the lifting of the later stages of the government roadmap could be pushed back. Particularly travel to and from Europe.

The UK, with 19 Covid-19 deaths recorded on Sunday 28 March, has fallen to 42nd place (of 221 countries) on the Worldometer’s COVID-19 data table. Brazil tops the table with 1,512 deaths for 28 March.

Items of particular interest to Club/Class sailing and racing activities are:

From 29 March

Boating Activity permitted with household guidance for sailing and racing

Indoor Toilets may open29 Mach – , but Changing Rooms remain closed

Sailing Events (Open Meetings) permitted, but particpants may be impacted by travel rules

The next stages of easing are then due:

From 12 April

Changing Rooms may open

Outdoor Hospitality allowed with rule of 6 or 2 households

Then From 17 May

Indoor Hospitality allowed with rule of 6 or 2 households

All Sailing Events (Open Meetings) permitted.

The Government aims to remove all legal limits on social contact from 21 June 2021.

Related Post:

RYA issues Covid-19 Roadmap for return to boating activity

Softly, softly roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown