IRC European Championship set for Hyeres

The 5th edition of the IRC European Championship will take place in Hyères, France, from 23 to 27 June 2021.

Comprising four days of racing on one of the most competitive and popular sailing areas in the Mediterranean.

The 2021 IRC European Championship is open to all IRC rated boats. It will consist of a minimum of four coastal or tactical races (coefficient 1) and a long coastal race (coefficient 2).

At the end of the week, a Trophy rewarding the leaders of each IRC Class will be awarded, as well as a Special Trophy for the first in the overall ranking who will be crowned European IRC Champion 2021.

Find the complete race programme and registration and the Notice of Race on the COYCH website: www.coych.org . . .

The IRC European Championship is organized by the COYCH (Cercle d’Organisation du Yachting de Compétition Hyérois), in collaboration with the UNCL (Union Nationale pour la Course au Large).