RS Feva National Championship entry is now open

After the long break away from open events, the RS Feva class are heading to Hayling Island Sailing Club for their 2021 National Championship.

This event will take place from 29 May – 1 June for what promises to be a superb four-day regatta for all involved.

Hayling Island SC holds the record for number of entries to a RS Feva National Championships, this was back in 2010 with a whopping 115 teams entered!

Since then we have come close with 111 teams in 2017 and 110 teams in 2016.

This is the first championship at HISC since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions . . . can we break that record this year? We hope so!

On-line entry and event details are available here . . .