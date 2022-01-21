24 Hour Dinghy Race succumbs to Covid Pandemic

West Lancashire Yacht Club cancels 24 Hour Dinghy Race

The West Lancashire YC Executive Committee has reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the ‘Southport 24 Hour Race‘ due to take place on 10 and 11 September 2022.

Looking ahead the Club has made the very difficult decision that due to the 24 Hour Race having been cancelled for three consecutive years, the Club will withdraw the Race from the sailing calendar for the foreseeable future.

The race, which has taken place for over fifty years, only missing the year 2000 due to the fuel crisis and again since 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The average turnout is between 60 and 70 boats.

Most entries are teams of up to 12 crew members who take turns to sail their dinghy in the race.

Traditionally the race starts at 12 noon on the Saturday.

The competing teams then race their dinghies around the marine lake for the next 24 hours, finishing at noon on the Sunday.

