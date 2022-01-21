The European Yacht of the Year 2022 awards promoted by the German magazine Yacht, have been awarded in a virtual ceremony.

Twelve jury members trialed each submitted yacht to elect the winners.

Five category winners:

Luxury Cruiser – Hallberg-Rassy 50 – Price ex VAT approx €1.3m

Blue Water Cruiser – Outremer 55 catamaran – Price ex VAT €1.35m

Family Cruisers – THanse 460 – Price ex VAT €270,900

Performance Yachts – JPK 39 FC – Price ex VAT €205,100

And featured in this video is the rather different Special Yachts catagory winner, the Saffier SE33 Life

Related Post:

RORC – Reservations Open for Class 30 One Design

ClubSwan 36 – Radical one design aimed at the amateur

Game, Set and Match to ‘Rafa’ Nadal