The European Yacht of the Year 2022 awards promoted by the German magazine Yacht, have been awarded in a virtual ceremony.
Twelve jury members trialed each submitted yacht to elect the winners.
Five category winners:
Luxury Cruiser – Hallberg-Rassy 50 – Price ex VAT approx €1.3m
Blue Water Cruiser – Outremer 55 catamaran – Price ex VAT €1.35m
Family Cruisers – THanse 460 – Price ex VAT €270,900
Performance Yachts – JPK 39 FC – Price ex VAT €205,100
And featured in this video is the rather different Special Yachts catagory winner, the Saffier SE33 Life
Related Post:
RORC – Reservations Open for Class 30 One Design
ClubSwan 36 – Radical one design aimed at the amateur