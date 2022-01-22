BoatLife Live – There’s a new show in town

BoatLife Live, the brand-new boat show is set to open its doors to visitors from 17 – 20 February.

Boat Shows have had a tough couple of years, but the brand new BoatLife Live, four-day show at the NEC Birmingham might just have got its timing right.

With the first green shoots of a post pandemic spring – in the UK at least – signalling a return to some sort of normality, this might just be the show to kick-start the 2022 season.

Aiming for a more lifestyle audience than the dedicated ocean racer or even dinghy weekend warrior, BoatLife Live has secured 100 boats and boating related companies for its first edition.

BoatLife CEO, Richard Dove commented, “BoatLife Live is a place to bring together the boating community and kick start the season.”

Spanning three halls of the NEC, the boats and brands exhibiting include Brig, Fairline, Axopar, Nordkapp, RYCK, Cranchi, Aquaspirit, Viko Yachts and Sea-Doo.

The show will host several boat debuts, including the RYCK 280, Seven Seas Hermes Speedster, Swordfish F80 and Polycraft Tuffy 300.

Alongside the boats will be a vast selection of equipment companies, including Quick UK, Raymarine, English Braids, Barrus Marine, Bainbridge, Aquafax and B&G.

Complimented by many other marine leisure brands, including Auaduct Marina, Freedom Boat Club and Pro Marine Finance.

The website has an annoying ‘graphic begat graphic’ format, with little eventual in-depth information, so you will just have to get along to the NEC and see for yourself.

Tickets are £20pp and children under 16 years old go free.

Tickets on sale now – click here . . .