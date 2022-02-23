Inaugural BoatLife Live provides shelter from the Storm

BoatLife Live opened for the first time on Thursday 17 February at the NEC, Birmingham

BoatLife Live reported strong sales and companies already rebooking for next year.

Despite challenges in the lead up with Covid and stock availability, and a visit by Storm Eunice, a reported 10,000 visitors battled with the weather to visit the inaugural BoatLife Live show.

140 companies exhibited over four days and displayed over 120 boats from RIBS, to powerboats, inland boats to watersports. With the feature boats Falanda, SmartFish 25 and Atlantic rowing boat also popular attractions.



Richard Dove, Director, BoatLife Events Ltd, reported strong sales and companies already rebooking for next year.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the show has been received. The hard work has paid off, and it’s the start of something very special.”

“Next year we hope to have more yachts, equipment and watersports. From the interest we have had from companies visiting the show to check it out, it looks possible. We may need a bigger space” he added.

Next up on the UK Boat Show circuit is the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show, returning after two years of pandemic cancellations.

The Sailing Dinghy based show has not only revised its name and its range to embrace the ‘Watersports’ lifestyle audience, it has moved from north London, south to the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

The move was already decided before covid restrictions forced the shut-downs, and it has to be seen if the lifting of restrictions, together with the expanded remit and the lure of a new venue can turn around the falling visitor numbers.

With the main sailing dinghy/association/club based show now located even further south it raises an interesting point.

Could the Birmingham based BoatLife Live show house a breakaway dinghy grouping, to level-up the South East bias? Something to think on!

Tickets for the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show are on sale now from £11pp.

More information available here . . .

