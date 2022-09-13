Etchells Class Pre-Worlds – Win for Lawrie Smith at warm-up event

Southampton International Boat Show to close on Monday 19 September for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the recent announcement that her Majesty’s state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, it has been agreed that the show will not open on Monday 19 September as they join the nation in a day of national mourning and remembrance for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The show will continue to remain open on all other days as scheduled – Friday 16 to Sunday 25 September 2022.

Visitors who have purchased tickets to attend the show on Monday 19 September will now be able to attend another day of the show.

This will be completed automatically by ticket partner Ticketsellers and you do not need to do anything. Visitors with further queries regarding their ticket should contact [email protected]

For further information visit: www.southamptonboatshow.com