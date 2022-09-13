470 European Championship Opens in Cesme, Turkey

Tuesday 13 September is the first race day for the 2022 470 European Championship taking place in Turkey at the Arkas Cesme SC.

With such a short run-up to the Paris 2024 Games, the 52 teams are keen to get as much international experience as possible, which is why there are a good number of non-European crews ready to race in Cesme.

Asia is well represented, with crews from China, Korea, Japan and Thailand. There are also teams from as far away as the USA and New Zealand, all keen to perform well at the Europeans as well as the 470 World Championship which takes place in Israel at the end of October.

Arkas Cesme Sailing Club is well prepared to host a world-class regatta, with the strong wind conditions forecast to continue for at least the first two days of competition and possibly beyond.

Having convincingly won the Warm-Up Race regatta a couple of days earlier, Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden will start among the favourites for the regatta.

Second in the Warm-Up event were Silvia Mas and Nicolas Rodriguez from Spain and third Japanese team of Daichi Takayama and Fuyuka Morita.

Britain’s Vita and William Heathcote sailed most of the races to finish tenth.

The Championship begins with three races on Tuesday, with the first race set to take place at 13:00 hours local time.

British Sailing Team entries:

GBR – 1 Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre

GBR – 11 Vita and William Heathcote

GBR – 4 Charlotte leigh and Alex Hughes