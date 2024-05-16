Formula Kite Worlds – Aldridge keeps up the pressure

Three more wins put Britain’s Ellie Aldridge into second at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères.

France’s defending World Champion Lauriane Nolot, added two wins and maintains her overall 5pt lead.

Jessie Kampman of FRA is third, on the same points as Aldridge, with Poema Newland FRA moving into fourth ahead of Daniela Moroz USA.

Britain’s Lily Young is 11th, Madeleine Anderson 15th and Katie Dabson 16th.

In the men it was three wins from four for Maximilian Maeder of Singapore.

His lead is cut to one point as Axel Mazella of France, added four wins. Riccardo Pianosi ITA is third and Bruno Lobo BRA fourth.

Britain’s Mattia Maini in 19th and Sam Dickinson 22th.

Friday’s forecast points to slightly lighter breeze and good sunshine for the first day of gold fleet competition.

Leading WOMEN (46 entries)

1st FRA 173 Lauriane Nolot – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 161 Eleanor Aldridge – – 14 pts

3rd FRA 174 Jessie Kampman – – 14 pts

4th FRA 189 Poema Newland – – 15 pts

5th USA 183 Daniela Moroz – – 23 pts

6th AUS 157 Breiana Whitehead – – 29 pts

7th POL 165 Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – 34 pts

8th NED 179 Annelous Lammerts – – 36 pts

9th ITA 135 Maggie Pescetto – – 37 pts

10th SUI 171 Elena Lengwiler – – 42 pts

Other GBR

11th GBR 169 Lily Young – – 49 pts

15th GBR 180 Madeleine Anderson – – 61 pts

16th GBR 160 Katie Dabson – – 64 pts

Leading MEN (78 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – 9 pts

2nd FRA Axel Mazella – – 10 pts

3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 14 pts

4th BRA Bruno Lobo – – 15 pts

5th AUT Valentin Bontus – – 17 pts

6th CRO Martin Dolenc – – 19 pts

7th GER Jannis Maus – – 23 pts

8th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti – – 26 pts

9th CYP Denis Taradin – – 28 pts

10th POL Jan Marciniak – – 30 pts