Formula Kite Worlds – Aldridge keeps up the pressure

Three more wins put Britain’s Ellie Aldridge into second at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères.
France’s defending World Champion Lauriane Nolot, added two wins and maintains her overall 5pt lead.
Jessie Kampman of FRA is third, on the same points as Aldridge, with Poema Newland FRA moving into fourth ahead of Daniela Moroz USA.
Britain’s Lily Young is 11th, Madeleine Anderson 15th and Katie Dabson 16th.
In the men it was three wins from four for Maximilian Maeder of Singapore.
His lead is cut to one point as Axel Mazella of France, added four wins. Riccardo Pianosi ITA is third and Bruno Lobo BRA fourth.
Britain’s Mattia Maini in 19th and Sam Dickinson 22th.
Friday’s forecast points to slightly lighter breeze and good sunshine for the first day of gold fleet competition.
Leading WOMEN (46 entries)
1st FRA 173 Lauriane Nolot – – 9 pts
2nd GBR 161 Eleanor Aldridge – – 14 pts
3rd FRA 174 Jessie Kampman – – 14 pts
4th FRA 189 Poema Newland – – 15 pts
5th USA 183 Daniela Moroz – – 23 pts
6th AUS 157 Breiana Whitehead – – 29 pts
7th POL 165 Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – 34 pts
8th NED 179 Annelous Lammerts – – 36 pts
9th ITA 135 Maggie Pescetto – – 37 pts
10th SUI 171 Elena Lengwiler – – 42 pts
Other GBR
11th GBR 169 Lily Young – – 49 pts
15th GBR 180 Madeleine Anderson – – 61 pts
16th GBR 160 Katie Dabson – – 64 pts
Leading MEN (78 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – 9 pts
2nd FRA Axel Mazella – – 10 pts
3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 14 pts
4th BRA Bruno Lobo – – 15 pts
5th AUT Valentin Bontus – – 17 pts
6th CRO Martin Dolenc – – 19 pts
7th GER Jannis Maus – – 23 pts
8th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti – – 26 pts
9th CYP Denis Taradin – – 28 pts
10th POL Jan Marciniak – – 30 pts