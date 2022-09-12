Etchells Class Pre-Worlds – Win for Lawrie Smith at warm-up event

The final day of the Etchells Pre-Worlds at Cowes finished with two more races completed.

With all races counting, Lawrie Smith and his crew on Mila GBR 1502 were the event winners with 18 pts.

Smith, sailing with Richard Parslow, Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro, and Ben Saxton finished with 31, 1, 1, 3.

In second place was Peter Duncanof the USA sailing with Andrew Palfrey and Mark Mandleblatt, with 1, 7, 12, 1 for a total of 21 pts

Third was Shaun Frohlich, sailing with Duncan Truswell and Ed Wright on 30 pts.

Top Corinthian team was Barry Parkin’s Bungee Smuggler (USA 1424).

Focus is now on the Etchells 2022 World Championship which was scheduled to start racing on Monday 19 September.

Following the death of HM The Queen, the schedule of racing for the Worlds will be reduced to five days to take account of the State Funeral on 19 September.

The Opening Ceremony will now take place on the evening of the 20 September.

2022 Etchells Pre-Worlds – Final Leaders after 4 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith – – 13 1 1 3 – – 18 pts

2nd USA 1453 Peter Duncan – – 1 7 12 1 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich – – 3 14 4 9 – – 30 pts

4th GBR 1470 James Markby – – 7 5 13 6 – – 31 pts

5th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow – – 17 8 3 5 – – 33 pts

6th AUS 1505 Martin Hill – – 8 13 14 2 – – 37 pts

7th GBR 1460 Paul Brotherton – – 10 10 9 8 – – 37 pts

8th GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic – – 6 3 2 34/DNF – – 45 pts

9th GBR 967 George Downer – – 2 29 10 11 – – 52 pts

10th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 12 20 7 14 – – 53 pts

11th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 28 4 5 19 – – 56 pts

12th GBR 1441 Peter Rogers – – 5 19 22 10 – – 56 pts

13th USA 1456 D Craig Mense – – 22 16 6 12 – – 56 pts

14th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen – – 25 17 11 4 – – 57 pts

15th HKG 1407 Jamie McWilliam – – 30 2 20 15 – – 67 pts

16th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin – – 4 28 19 16 – – 67 pts

17th USA 1424 Barry Parkin- – 15 12 29 13 – – 69 pts

18th CAN 1072 Sam Thompson – – 20 26 8 22 – – 76 pts

19th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann – – 34/UFD 9 16 17 – – 76 pts

20th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick – – 9 15 27 26 – – 77 pts

