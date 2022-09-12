The opening day of the 2022 Star Class World Championship was plagued by a light and shifty breeze.

At 15:30 hours, race 1 finally got underway with a 2.2 mile upwind leg, featuring breeze of around 4 knots and big shifts.

Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic (CRO) were the winners ahead of Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) with Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen (USA) in third place.

Stipanovic and Bilic are hugely experienced, the partnership convincingly won the 2022 Star European Championship in July, and three-time Olympian Stipanovic owns silver medals in the Laser Standard from Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016.

2022 Star Class World Championship – Day 1 (84 entries)

1st CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 pt

2nd ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 pts

3rd USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 pts

4th CRO 1952 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 4 pts

5th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 pts

6th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 pts

7th USA 1992 David Watt / William Siemers – – 7 pts

8th SWE 1928 Ingvar Krook / Christoffer Thunberg – – 8 pts

9th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube – – 9 pts

10th POL 2019 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 10 pts

11th USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 pts

12th DEN 8532 JÃ¸rgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 pts

13th USA 1987 Dwight Escalera / Elizabeth Escalera – – 13 pts

14th GER 1984 Daniel Fritz / Alberto Ambrosini – – 14 pts

15th USA 1922 Larry Whipple / Anders Ekstrom – – 15 pts

16th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 pts

17th CAN 1941 Rob Cullen / James Hynes – – 17 pts

18th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie – – 18 pts

19th ARG 8285 Erich Mones / Tomas Fioriti – – 19 pts

20th CAN 1980 Andrew Allan / James McDonald – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .