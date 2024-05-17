RS21 UK & Ireland Cup – Round 2 at Hayling Island SC

The RS21’s were handed light winds and sunshine for day 1 of their UK & Ireland Cup racing at Hayling Island SC on Friday.
It made for fiercely tight racing, where being on the right side of the shift and working hard not to have the slightest drop in boat speed really paid off.
Liam Willis sailing with Keith Willis, and Will and Matt Taylor won two of the three races completed to lead with 4pts.
Second is Hugh Watson sailing with Duncan Hepplewhite, Helen Watsonand Calum Reid, who won the opening race and is on 5pts, and third Philip Bendon with Joel Carey, Harry Phelps and Jack R with 9 pts.
RS21 UK & Ireland Cup – Round 2 – After 3 races (14 entries)
1st GBR 252 Liam Willis 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR 341 Hugh Watson 1 2 2 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR 290 Philip Bendon 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
4th GBR 315 Ben Rolfe – – 5 4 4 – – 13 pts
5th GBR 334 Russell Collister – – 7 5 5 – – 17 pts
6th GBR 308 Lizzie Judson – – 6 6 6 – – 18 pts
7th GBR 343 Jon Partridge – – 4 10 8 – – 22 pts
8th GBR 163 Matt Saton – – 8 8 9 – – 25 pts
9th GBR 208 Philip Grannum – – 11 7 11 – – 29 pts
10th GBR 342 Dave Lynall – – 9 9 12 – – 30 pts
11th GBR 333 Crispin Winser – – 10 15.0 UFD 7 – – 32 pts
12th GBR 167 Howard Eales – – 12 11 13 – – 36 pts
13th GBR 310 Paul Ravenhill – – 13 15.0 UFD 10 – – 38 pts
14th GBR 284 Nick Redding – – 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC – – 45 pts