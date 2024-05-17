RS21 UK & Ireland Cup – Round 2 at Hayling Island SC

The RS21’s were handed light winds and sunshine for day 1 of their UK & Ireland Cup racing at Hayling Island SC on Friday.

It made for fiercely tight racing, where being on the right side of the shift and working hard not to have the slightest drop in boat speed really paid off.

Liam Willis sailing with Keith Willis, and Will and Matt Taylor won two of the three races completed to lead with 4pts.

Second is Hugh Watson sailing with Duncan Hepplewhite, Helen Watsonand Calum Reid, who won the opening race and is on 5pts, and third Philip Bendon with Joel Carey, Harry Phelps and Jack R with 9 pts.

RS21 UK & Ireland Cup – Round 2 – After 3 races (14 entries)

1st GBR 252 Liam Willis 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 341 Hugh Watson 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 290 Philip Bendon 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th GBR 315 Ben Rolfe – – 5 4 4 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 334 Russell Collister – – 7 5 5 – – 17 pts

6th GBR 308 Lizzie Judson – – 6 6 6 – – 18 pts

7th GBR 343 Jon Partridge – – 4 10 8 – – 22 pts

8th GBR 163 Matt Saton – – 8 8 9 – – 25 pts

9th GBR 208 Philip Grannum – – 11 7 11 – – 29 pts

10th GBR 342 Dave Lynall – – 9 9 12 – – 30 pts

11th GBR 333 Crispin Winser – – 10 15.0 UFD 7 – – 32 pts

12th GBR 167 Howard Eales – – 12 11 13 – – 36 pts

13th GBR 310 Paul Ravenhill – – 13 15.0 UFD 10 – – 38 pts

14th GBR 284 Nick Redding – – 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC – – 45 pts