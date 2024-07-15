HISC Tide Ride is back . . . a fun, relaxed, regatta with short course, slalom style racing

Hayling Island SC is reviving the Tide Ride event, last held in 2010.

The original Tide Ride was a highly popular ‘extreme’ sailing event through the early 2000s, attracting Red Bull and Holt as sponsors, and featuring high performance dinghies of the day – Inter Moths, 49er, B14, Inter 14, Musto Skiffs and Laser 4000s.

The latest 2024 version of the Tide Ride – sponsored by Soak Insurance, Salcombe Gin and Sandy Point Water Sports – will take place over the weekend of the 5 and 6 October, and reflecting more closely the present sailing scene, will involve 29ers, RS800’s, WASZP’s and Wingfoiling.

The event is held at high water in front of Hayling Island clubhouse at the entrance to Chichester Harbour.

As the NOR makes clear . . . This event, since its inception, has been about enjoying a fun relaxed regatta with short course, slalom style racing with a Qualification Series on Saturday and an Elimination series on the Sunday.

Please do not take the event too seriously or throw your toys out of your pram if things don’t go as well as you hope. You are here to have fun and that should be your main priority.

Entry for the Soak Tide Ride is limited to 50 craft per fleet and all entries received before 7 September will receive a free event T-shirt.

More information and Entry is now available here . . .