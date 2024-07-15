Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 1 GBR start well in IQFOIL and 29er Skiff

First day of official racing in the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.
Top competitor for Britain was Darcey Shaw in the female IQFOIL, who finished second and on equal points with leader Carola Colasanto of Italy after securing three wins in her four races.
Also starting well in the male/mixed 29er were Finian Morris and Charlie Gran (-13, 2, 3) placing second behind Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland.
In the female 29er Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (10, 3, 4) placed third behind leaders Malena Rüegge and Liv Wicki of Switzerland.
Leading GBR competitors after day 1:
29er Male Mixed Skiff – 2nd Finian Morris and Charlie Gran
29er Female Skiff – 3rd Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks
Female IQFOIL Windsurfer – 2nd Darcey Shaw
420 Male Mixed 2 person dinghy – 11th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner
420 Female Mixed 2 person dinghy – 10th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland
Nacra 15 mixed multihull – 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker
Male Kiteboard – 11th Oli Evans
Female Kiteboard – 5th Emma Rennie
Male IQFOIL Windsurfer – 16th William Ziegler
Male ILCA 6 Dinghy – 15th Hamish Collingridge
Female ILCA 6 Dinghy – 16th Amélie Hacker