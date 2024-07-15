Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 1 GBR start well in IQFOIL and 29er Skiff

First day of official racing in the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.

Top competitor for Britain was Darcey Shaw in the female IQFOIL, who finished second and on equal points with leader Carola Colasanto of Italy after securing three wins in her four races.

Also starting well in the male/mixed 29er were Finian Morris and Charlie Gran (-13, 2, 3) placing second behind Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland.

In the female 29er Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (10, 3, 4) placed third behind leaders Malena Rüegge and Liv Wicki of Switzerland.



Leading GBR competitors after day 1:

29er Male Mixed Skiff – 2nd Finian Morris and Charlie Gran

29er Female Skiff – 3rd Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks

Female IQFOIL Windsurfer – 2nd Darcey Shaw

420 Male Mixed 2 person dinghy – 11th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner

420 Female Mixed 2 person dinghy – 10th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland

Nacra 15 mixed multihull – 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker

Male Kiteboard – 11th Oli Evans

Female Kiteboard – 5th Emma Rennie

Male IQFOIL Windsurfer – 16th William Ziegler

Male ILCA 6 Dinghy – 15th Hamish Collingridge

Female ILCA 6 Dinghy – 16th Amélie Hacker

Full results available here . . .