Musto Skiff Worlds – Maughan and Pascoe tied for lead after day 2

Bill Maughan tops the Musto Skiff Worlds leaderboard after day 2 at Weymouth.

With the first discard taken, Bill Maughan is tied on 8pts with Sam Pascoe, who had led the first day. Between them Maughan and Pascoe have won the first six races . . . three each.

Pascoe holds an advantage with a 4th place discard against Maughan’s DNC (-76).

In third is Robert Richardson on tied with Dan Trotter on 19pts, with an 11pt gap back to fifth placed Danny Boatman with 25pts and then the first non-British entry Andy Tarboton with 36pts.



2024 Musto Skiff Worlds – Leaaders after 6 races, 1 discard (75 entries)



Full results available here . . .