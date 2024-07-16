Youth Sailing Worlds – Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks lead 29er after day 2

Second day of racing at the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.

Britain’s female 29er crew Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (3, 5, -13) move into the lead after six races, with a one point advantage from Clementine van steenberge and Jessica Riordan of Itreland.

Annie Sitzmann and Molly Bonham of the USA move into third another point back, and day 1 leaders Malena Rüegge and Liv Wicki of Switzerland drop to fourth.

In the men’s 29er Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran (6, 4, 3) are second 12pts behind Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland, with Will Leech and Sean Kensington New Zealand in third.

Britain’s Darcey Shaw remains second in the female IQFOIL, now two points behind leader Carola Colasanto of Italy who secured another three wins in her four races.

Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner of Britain had a better day in the 420, a 1 and 8 moving them into fourth overall, 10pts behind leader Lisa Vucetti and Vittorio Bonifacio of Italy



Leading GBR competitors after day 2:

29er Female Skiff – 1st Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks

29er Male Mixed Skiff – 2nd Finian Morris and Charlie Gran

Female IQFOIL Windsurfer – 2nd Darcey Shaw

Female Kiteboard – 4th Emma Rennie

420 Male Mixed 2 person dinghy – 4th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner

420 Female Mixed 2 person dinghy – 9th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland

Nacra 15 mixed multihull – 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker

Male Kiteboard – 12th Oli Evans

Male IQFOIL Windsurfer – 18th William Ziegler

Male ILCA 6 Dinghy – 17th Hamish Collingridge

Female ILCA 6 Dinghy – 16th Amélie Hacker

Full results available here . . .