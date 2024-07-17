Second day of Volvo Cork Week Bathed in Sunshine

The second day of Volvo Cork Week 2024 saw the international fleet enjoy spectacular racing in and around Cork Harbour.

The 150NM offshore race around the Fastnet Rock for the Beaufort Cup was won by the Irish Defence Forces racing J/109 Artful Dodjer,

Helmsman Simon Coveney claiming Line Honours as well as the race win after IRC time correction . . . The team were delighted to be the first to round the Fastnet during the night. It is always a memorable moment, no matter how many times you have done it.

The 1720 European Championship has a new leader.

Howth YC’s The McBearla’s racing Rope Dock Atara won all three of Tuesday’s races.

Nick Burns and Andy Pidden’s Royal Hong Kong Team racing King 40 Blitz retained the lead in IRC Zero. Barry Cunningham’s J/109 Chimaera (RCYC/RIYC) leads in IRC One.

And Royal Cork’s Fiona Young with Albin Express North Star leads in IRC Three with two straight bullets.

In IRC Two, Half Tonners Farr 2 and Swuzzlebubble are having a close battle.

After three races, Boardman, Kelly and O’Leary’s 2 Farr leads by just one point from James Dwyer’s Swuzzlebubble.

In the Coastal Fleet racing under ECHO, Johnny Treanor’s J/112 ValenTina from the National YC is the class leader.

In Non-Spinnaker One under ECHO Royal Cork’s Frank Caul racing Grand Soleil 37 Prince of Tides leads after two races. In Non-Spinnaker Two under ECHO, Royal Cork’s Maurice Collins racing Bavaria 42 Sepideh the class leader.

The nine-strong RS21 fleet is a new addition to Volvo Cork Week.

Local sailors and overseas competitors make up the one design fleet racing on tight windward-leeward courses.

Liam and Keith Willis from the Royal Lymington YC in the UK have won five of the six races completed to lead the class by seven points from Kenny Rumball’s RS Ireland.

Nick Redding’s team is in third just two points behind RS Ireland.

All results are available here . . .

Volvo Cork Week is organised by the Royal Cork Yacht Club 15-19 July 2024.