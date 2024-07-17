Youth Sailing Worlds – Difficult conditions but Brits power-on

Day 3 of racing at the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.

Afternoon winds of 8-10 knots meant much of Wednesday’s racing took place later than expected – all postponed races will be contested later this week.

Britain’s female 29er crew Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (-20) move are tied for the lead with Clementine van steenberge and Jessica Riordan of Itreland after only one race completed

In the men’s 29er Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran (10, 4, 1) remain second and just 6pts behind Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland, with Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor (6, 2, 2) of France moving into third.

Britain’s Darcey Shaw (3, 1) remains second in the female IQFOIL, now two points behind leader Carola Colasanto (1, -15) of Italy.

All men’s iQFOiL racing was postponed.

Leading GBR competitors after day 3:

29er Female Skiff – 1st Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks

29er Male Mixed Skiff – 2nd Finian Morris and Charlie Gran

Female IQFOIL Windsurfer – 2nd Darcey Shaw

Female Kiteboard – 4th Emma Rennie

420 Male Mixed 2 person dinghy – 6th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner

420 Female Mixed 2 person dinghy – 11th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland

Nacra 15 mixed multihull – 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker

Male Kiteboard – 12th Oli Evans

Male IQFOIL Windsurfer – 18th William Ziegler

Male ILCA 6 Dinghy – 18th Hamish Collingridge

Female ILCA 6 Dinghy – 7th Amélie Hacker

Full results available here . . .