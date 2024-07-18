49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2024 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships in Vilagarcía de Arousa, in the southwest of Galicia, Spain.

Spain’s Stella Maris Enríquez and Marta Cardona lead the 49erFX

Sebastian Menzies and George Lee of New Zealand the 49er

Clément Martineau and Adélie Bertin of France lead the Nacra 17.

Leading British competitors are:

In the 49er, Britain’s Sam Jones and Richie Thurlby (1, 8, 12) in 7th, Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale 19th and William Pank and Thommie Grit 28th.

In the 49erFX, Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (9, 25, 1) are 5th, Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven 11th, and Florence and Felicity Brellisford 17th.

In the Nacra 17, Theo and Jasmine Williams (11, 9, 7) are placed 10th.



After three races in the 49er class Menzies and Lee lead the overall standings with 10 points (2-7-1), just one point ahead of Robbert Huisman and John Swart from the Netherlands (4-5-2).

Third place goes to Richard Schultheis and Younenn Bertin, from Malta, with 14 points (7-1-6).

In 49er FX, the Galician/Balearic duo Maris Enríquez and Cardona, have the lead with a 2-1-2 on 5 points. In second place are the Germans Katharina Schwachhoper and Elena Stoltze, who scored 5-2-5 to finish the day with 12 points.

Further down in third position are another Spanish crew, Marina Garau and María del Mar Gil, with 31 points.

In the Nacra 17 class the podium is also very tight, France’s Martineau and Bertin lead with 10 points after scoring 5-4-1.

Their compatriots Titouan Petard and Thea Lubac are in second place with one point more, while the Belgian siblings Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs are third.

The Championship runs until Sunday 21 july.