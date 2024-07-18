Musto Skiff Worlds – Sam Pascoe goes clear after day 3

The Musto Skiff Worlds fleet resumed racing Thursday at Weymouth.
Sam Pascoe now has a 20 pt lead after nine races, with Robert Richardson taking second and Danny Boatman third.
When his 15th place discard is considered, Pascoe has a total of just 15 pts and counts four race wins in his scoreline.
Bill Maughan, who had challenged Pascoe over the first two days of racing with three race wins, has dropped back to 8th after a tough Thursday, posting a 20, 35, 13.
The day’s best performance came from Ben Clegg with a two race wins and an eighth to move up to tenth, but his earlier scores restrict further improvement.
In fourth is Andy Tarboton of South Africa, fifth Dan Henderson and sixth Sam Barker.
2024 Musto Skiff Worlds – Leaaders after 9 races, 1 discard (75 entries)
1st GBR 636 Sam Pascoe – – 1 4 1 1 2 3 1 -15 2 – – 15 pts
2nd GBR 645 Robert Richardson – – 2 2 6 8 3 6 4 -12 4 – – 35 pts
3rd GBR 650 Danny Boatman – – 4 6 2 6 12 7 -38 14 9 – – 60 pts
4th RSA 4 Andy Tarboton – – 11 5 17 7 9 4 2 -21 11 – – 66 pts
5th GBR 646 Daniel Henderson – – 5 -30 19 9 5 11 5 8 7 – – 69 pts
6th GBR 653 Sam Barker – – 13 22 -25 11 4 9 6 2 3 – – 70 pts
7th GBR 630 Rick Peacock – – 9 13 4 10 13 8 9 6 -23 – – 72 pts
8th GBR 652 Bill Maughan – – 3 1 -76 2 1 1 20 35 13 – – 76 pts
9th GBR 637 Eddie Bridle – – 7 7 5 5 18 17 7 -19 12 – – 78 pts
10th GBR 614 Ben Clegg – – -76 15 29 16 7 5 8 1 1 – – 82 pts
11th GBR 651 Jamie Hilton – – 12 11 8 13 6 16 -33 7 16 – – 89 pts
12th RSA 642 Euan Hurter – – 14 16 7 12 14 12 3 -32 28 – – 106 pts
13th GBR 649 Dan Trotter – – 16 3 3 3 8 2 -76 36 45 – – 116 pts
14th GBR 605 George Cousins – – 17 20 -28 14 26 18 19 17 8 – – 139 pts
15th NED 635 Paul Dijkstra – – 8 10 12 18 11 13 32 -41 37 – – 141 pts
16th SUI 486 Alexander Greil – – 15 21 11 15 16 21 25 -37 34 – – 158 pts
17th GBR 601 Mike Matthews – – 27 19 23 23 25 14 -42 38 5 – – 174 pts
18th GBR 622 Dan Vincent – – 18 9 9 -76 15 15 37 22 49 – – 174 pts
19th GBR 629 Brian Greensmith – – 10 12 10 -76 10 10 24 59 47 – – 182 pts
20th GBR 534 Andy Rice – – 22 14 15 17 20 23 39 -58 33 – – 183 pts