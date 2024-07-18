Musto Skiff Worlds – Sam Pascoe goes clear after day 3

The Musto Skiff Worlds fleet resumed racing Thursday at Weymouth.

Sam Pascoe now has a 20 pt lead after nine races, with Robert Richardson taking second and Danny Boatman third.

When his 15th place discard is considered, Pascoe has a total of just 15 pts and counts four race wins in his scoreline.

Bill Maughan, who had challenged Pascoe over the first two days of racing with three race wins, has dropped back to 8th after a tough Thursday, posting a 20, 35, 13.

The day’s best performance came from Ben Clegg with a two race wins and an eighth to move up to tenth, but his earlier scores restrict further improvement.

In fourth is Andy Tarboton of South Africa, fifth Dan Henderson and sixth Sam Barker.

2024 Musto Skiff Worlds – Leaaders after 9 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st GBR 636 Sam Pascoe – – 1 4 1 1 2 3 1 -15 2 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 645 Robert Richardson – – 2 2 6 8 3 6 4 -12 4 – – 35 pts

3rd GBR 650 Danny Boatman – – 4 6 2 6 12 7 -38 14 9 – – 60 pts

4th RSA 4 Andy Tarboton – – 11 5 17 7 9 4 2 -21 11 – – 66 pts

5th GBR 646 Daniel Henderson – – 5 -30 19 9 5 11 5 8 7 – – 69 pts

6th GBR 653 Sam Barker – – 13 22 -25 11 4 9 6 2 3 – – 70 pts

7th GBR 630 Rick Peacock – – 9 13 4 10 13 8 9 6 -23 – – 72 pts

8th GBR 652 Bill Maughan – – 3 1 -76 2 1 1 20 35 13 – – 76 pts

9th GBR 637 Eddie Bridle – – 7 7 5 5 18 17 7 -19 12 – – 78 pts

10th GBR 614 Ben Clegg – – -76 15 29 16 7 5 8 1 1 – – 82 pts

11th GBR 651 Jamie Hilton – – 12 11 8 13 6 16 -33 7 16 – – 89 pts

12th RSA 642 Euan Hurter – – 14 16 7 12 14 12 3 -32 28 – – 106 pts

13th GBR 649 Dan Trotter – – 16 3 3 3 8 2 -76 36 45 – – 116 pts

14th GBR 605 George Cousins – – 17 20 -28 14 26 18 19 17 8 – – 139 pts

15th NED 635 Paul Dijkstra – – 8 10 12 18 11 13 32 -41 37 – – 141 pts

16th SUI 486 Alexander Greil – – 15 21 11 15 16 21 25 -37 34 – – 158 pts

17th GBR 601 Mike Matthews – – 27 19 23 23 25 14 -42 38 5 – – 174 pts

18th GBR 622 Dan Vincent – – 18 9 9 -76 15 15 37 22 49 – – 174 pts

19th GBR 629 Brian Greensmith – – 10 12 10 -76 10 10 24 59 47 – – 182 pts

20th GBR 534 Andy Rice – – 22 14 15 17 20 23 39 -58 33 – – 183 pts

