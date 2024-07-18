Youth Sailing Worlds – More difficult conditions but first champions crowned

More races postponed on the penultimate day of the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.

One team ahead of the day were Danai Giannouli and Iakovina Kerkezou, the Italian 420 pair confirmed the title with a day to spare.

In the iQFoil events, Italy’s Federico Pilloni looks to have the men’s title wrapped up barring accidents, ahead of Makani Andrews of the USA and Spain’s Ramon Villalonga.

In the women’s iQFoil Italy’s Carlo Colasanto cruised to a clean five-race sweep ahead of Great Britain’s Darcey Shaw. Third is Sofia Hamalainen of Finland.



In the men’s 29er all racing was postponed. Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran remain in second and just 6pts behind Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland, with Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France third.

In the women’s 29er Britain’s Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks had a tough day, a 17, 15, 16 scoreline dropping them to 11th.

Alicja Dampc and Alicja Tutkowska of Poland are the new leaders ahead of Argentinian’s Olivia Riesgo and Delfina Palazon, with Annie Sitzmann and Molly Bonham of the USA in third.

In women’s kiteboarding, Maria Catalina Turienzo of Argentina added three more race wins and is 13 pts clear of China’s Meijing Xiao, who gained her first two wins of the Championships. Britain’s Emma Rennie is 4th.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Brazilian leader Lucas Pes Fonseca recovered from a DNF with three race wins. He is three points ahead of Switzerland’s Gian Andrea Stragiotti. Britain’s Oli Evans is 12th.

In the mixed Nacra 15, Côme Vic-Molinero and Fatima Tia of France have a five-point over Italy’s Lorenza Sirena and Alice Dessy. Britain’s Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker are 11th.

All four ICLA 6 races across men’s and women’s events were postponed due to low wind.

