49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships – Day 2

Second day of the 2024 49er FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships in Vilagarcía de Arousa, in the southwest of Galicia, Spain.

Katharina Schwachhofer and Elena Stoltze of Germany new leaders of the 49erFX

Sebastian Menzies and George Lee of New Zealand the 49er

French Thomas Prousty and Eloise Clabon tied with Titouan Petard and Thea Lubac in the Nacra 17.



Leading British competitors are:

In the 49er, Britain’s William Pank and Thommie Grit (19, 1) are 12th, Sam Jones and Richie Thurlby in 23rd and Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale 29th.

In the 49erFX, Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (9, -34, 5) are 9th, Florence and Felicity Brellisford 16th and Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven 17th.

In the Nacra 17, Theo and Jasmine Williams (11) are placed 11th.

It was a long day on the waters of the Arousa estuary, where the 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships continued racing on day 2 of the championship. The wind only appeared after 2pm for racing in a light SW breeze which proved quite unstable.

The Championship runs until Sunday 21 july.